Jack White used his Rock and Roll Hall of Fame acceptance speech to deliver a pointed critique of the institution’s exclusion of heavier and punk artists, calling for the induction of 27 acts that he believes deserve recognition.
During The White Stripes’ induction ceremony over the weekend, White presented an extensive list of artists spanning multiple genres, from death metal pioneers to punk legends. His roster included Death, The Misfits, Fugazi, Black Flag, Minor Threat, The Cramps, The Damned, and Sleater-Kinney, alongside alternative rock stalwarts like Pavement, The Strokes, and Beck.
The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame has long faced criticism for its apparent reluctance to embrace heavier music genres and underground movements that have significantly influenced rock’s evolution. White’s speech highlighted this ongoing controversy by championing artists whose contributions have often been overlooked by the institution’s selection committee.
Among the acts White advocated for were several Detroit-connected bands, including The Gories, The Hentchmen, and The Rats, reflecting his deep connection to the Motor City’s music scene. He also championed country legends Loretta Lynn and Merle Haggard, progressive rock trio Emerson Lake and Palmer, and surf rock pioneer Dick Dale.
White’s list extended to garage rock revivalists like The Hives and The Yeah Yeah Yeahs, as well as influential alternative acts such as The Breeders and experimental musician Captain Beefheart.
Beyond his advocacy for excluded artists, White delivered an impassioned message to emerging musicians. “To young artists, I want to say, get your hands dirty and drop the screens and get out in your garage or your little room and get obsessed. Get obsessed with something, get passionate. We all want to share in what you might create,” he declared during his acceptance speech.
White reflected on The White Stripes’ unexpected success, acknowledging the mysterious nature of musical connection. “I myself have been in a lot of bands that you’ve probably never heard of. But for some reason, people especially connected with this one two-piece duo project that I was in called the White Stripes. We don’t know why these things happen, but when they do, it’s the most beautiful thing you can have as an artist or musician when people are responding and sharing with you.”
See White's full list of acts he wants in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame below
