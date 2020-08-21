For the first time in Jägermeister history the front label of the liqueur bottle has been changed for the #SAVETHENIGHT limited-edition Bottle.

The limited-edition bottle has a creative, bold illustration on the front label of the bottle that sends a strong message of hope to the nightlife communities during COVID-19.

It is a signal of solidarity for people who usually make the night, whose lives have been so disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic world wide.

On the back label the purpose of the initative is outlined: “The good times will come again. Until they do, this bottle is for those who make the night. Together, we support them. Together, we will #savethenight.”

Gunar Splanemann, Head of Global Innovation & Design at Jägermeister said, “with this unique initiative, we want to emphasise the importance of stepping in and helping. Global nightlife is truly under severe threat.”

“This exceptional project symbolises the spirit, the strong cohesion and the high devotion the global nightlife community stands for and that Jägermeister has been an integral part of for decades.”

The launch of the bottle is backed with a commitment from Mast-Jägermeister to provide an additional one million Euro to the markets that make the bottle available. It will be used to help artists, creatives, bartenders or club-owners who are facing never before-seen hard times in the industry.

International renowned Berlin based Korean artist and DJ, Peggy Gou has taken on the role of an ambassador of this project.

“It’s a privilege to partner with Jägermeister to donate one million Euro to support nightlife around the world. The nightlife community is suffering and we need to stand together and help each other through this very tough situation,” she said.

“If we can find a way forward, I’m sure our best nights are yet to come”.

Check out Jägermeister’s launch video: