JamarzOnMarz (James Emmanuel) is a biracial recording, multi-instrumentalist artist and an emerging figure who is normalising queer culture through music.

Today, September 18th, JamarzOnMarz will perform at Settlement Services International’s (SSI) Freedom Sessions. It is a series of virtual performances and artist discussions, featuring diverse performers from refugee, migrant and First Nations backgrounds.

Taking inspiration from Lisa Simpson, Jamarz unearthed his instinct for music at age 9 and began playing the alto saxophone. This led to him sharing the spotlight with megastar Solange Knowles in her band for four sold-out shows at the Sydney Opera House.

As a gay man with South Asian and Kenyan heritage, JamarzOnMarz explores the intersectionality of queer and cultural identities through rap. However, it’s not only through music that he casts light on socio-cultural issues. Earlier this year, Jamarz called on the NSW Minister for Education, Sarah Mitchell, to outlaw school uniform policies that discriminate against students with Afro-textured hair.

In the early years of his musical career Jamarz didn’t have a relatable role model; an openly gay male rapper of colour. Today, that is what serves his zealous drive to become the representation he needed during those years of repression.

During discussions with Freedom Sessions Ambassador Shyamla Eswaran, Jamarz will unpack his personal anecdotes around growing up in Orange, regional NSW, and how those experiences fuelled him to become the loud and proud rapper we know.

SSI is a refugee and migrant support agency. Its Freedom Sessions were introduced after COVID-19 restrictions resulted in postponing their annual New Beginnings Festival which was scheduled for late 2020.

The Festival highlights and promotes the contributions that culturally and linguistically diverse artists make to Australia. These virtual sessions are offering an alternative, and still providing a platform for diverse artists through this challenging time.

RSVP here to see Jamarz perform at Freedom Sessions on Friday, September 18.

Check out JamarzOnMarz official music video for his hit ‘Israel Falafel’: