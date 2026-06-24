James and Razorlight are touring Australia together.

The iconic UK band will play shows in Perth, Melbourne, Sydney, and Brisbane this October (see full dates below).

They’ll perform tracks from their iconic album Laid plus a career-spanning set featuring greatest hits and deep cuts.

If James isn’t enticing enough, the band will be joined by special guest Razorlight, returning to Australia for their first tour in over 15 years.

The indie icons are celebrating the 20th anniversary of their 5x platinum self-titled album.

While in this part of the world, James will cross the ditch for a show in Auckland, although Razorlight won’t join them for that show.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Thursday, July 2nd at 9am local time. The pre-sales begin on Tuesday, June 30th at 9am local time.

“With over 30 million albums sold across a storied career, James are amongst the most commercially and artistically successful bands of their era,” a press release states. “James achieved massive success with anthems including ‘Sit Down’, ‘Getting Away With It (All Messed Up)’ and ‘Laid’.

“The band celebrated their 40th anniversary in 2023 and released their 18th album ‘Yummy’ in 2024 which reached #1 in the UK Albums Chart, their first studio album to do so. The album as described by MOJO: ‘after 18 LPs and over four interrupted decades at the coalface, James are still re-inventing themselves.'”

Razorlight’s self-titled album featured iconic tracks such as “In the Morning” and “America”. It topped the UK Albums Chart upon its release in 2006, and it was also a top 40 hit in several European countries, including Denmark, France, and Germany.

James 2026 Australian Tour

With special guest Razorlight

Ticket information available here and here

Thursday, October 8th

Red Hill Auditorium, Perth, WA

Saturday, October 10th

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney, NSW

Sunday, October 11th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Tuesday, October 13th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD