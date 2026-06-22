James Blake has announced a tour of Australia.

The acclaimed English musician will play shows in Brisbane, Sydney, and Melbourne at the start of December (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, June 26th at 10am local time; the partner pre-sale begins on Wednesday, June 24th at 10am local time, as does the artist pre-sale; the Secret Sounds pre-sale begins on Thursday, June 25th at 10am local time.

The genre-blending artist, whose catalogue has garnered over 2.2 billion streams and counting, is touring in support of latest album Trying Times.

Blake’s seventh studio album was a chart hit around the world, including reaching No. 3 in the UK and No. 7 in Germany. Trying Times also made the top 40 in Australia and New Zealand.

“On his first self-released album, the producer and songwriter draws from pop music and classic R&B for a pleasantly all-over-the-place set about love and existential dread,” Pitchfork‘s review noted of the album.

“It’s not Blake’s most immediate album, and probably not his most consistent. But it might be one of his most honest, not because it says more, but because it leaves more unsaid,” Beats Per Minute wrote, awarding the album a rating of 74%.

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“Amid the stylistic shifts of Blake’s seventh record come samples of Dusty Springfield and Dizzee Rascal: gripping distractions from some preachy sentiments,” The Guardian wrote in a four-star review.

James Blake 2026 Australian Tour

Partner pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 24th (10am local time)

Artist pre-sale begins Wednesday, June 24th (10am local time)

Secret Sounds pre-sale begins Thursday, June 25th (10am local time)

General sale begins Friday, June 26th (10am local time)

Ticket information available here

Tuesday, December 1st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, December 2nd

On the Steps, Sydney Opera House, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, December 5th

Margaret Court Arena, Melbourne, VIC