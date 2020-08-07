The Sopranos never went out of vogue, but I think it’s fair to say that this period of self-isolation has incited a renewed issue in the cult TV series.

It’s difficult to pinpoint exactly where this The Sopranos renaissance stems from. Perhaps it’s because everyone has finally run out of excuses not to watch the eternally-perfect series. Or perhaps it’s because the series star Michael Imperioli – who cut his teeth playing Christopher Moltisanti — recently joined Instagram. It will remain a welcome mystery.

Michael Imperioli is the only man in the world with a good Instagram presence. The New Jersey actor uses his platform to share his Buddhist knowledge, film recommendations, and killer music taste.

Imperioli recently shared an old photograph of himself and series star James Gandolfini. In the comments, he was asked about what kind of music James Gandolfini listened to.

“Green Day,” Imperioli replied. “he would play the vinyl of dookie in his trailer at work. Totally serious.”

He continued, “no joke. He loved Green Day.” Honestly, Italian excellence all round. Rest in peace the GOAT.

Imperioli has spent iso flexing his own impeccable music taste. The actor recently took part in a lengthy interview with The Quietus, where he talked through some of his favourite songs, and some choice music stories.

One story saw Imperioli relay the first time he saw My Bloody Valentine, opening up for Dinosaur Jr.

“A bunch of us came down from New York, and we were staying with Michael Stipe [of R.E.M.], who was living there at the time,” he shared.

“Dinosaur Jr. were playing the 40 Watt, this great rock club in Athens, so we all went to see them. There was a band opening that I had never heard of, they come out, and it’s My Bloody Valentine.

” There was a band opening that I had never heard of, they come out, and it’s My Bloody Valentine. I’d never heard anything like that. I didn’t know what I was hearing. I’m not exaggerating when I say it was a very profound experience, very physical and very visceral.”

He continued, “When My Bloody Valentine were finished, I had to leave because it had taken everything out of me.”