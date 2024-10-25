Local country star (and former Australian Idol and X Factor contestant) James Johnston has teamed up with a fellow country star from the other side of the world for his brand new single.

Johnston has released the super-appropriately-titled “Country Is For Me” with South Africa’s prolific Afrikaans country star Appel. It’s well-timed as he’s currently over in South Africa and performing at the Cape Town Country Festival this weekend.

Speaking about the new track, Johnston said collaborating with Appel was “an incredible experience” as he had an “inspiring” connection to his fans, family and country.

“I’ve always dreamed of sharing my music with the world and celebrating the country way of life through the lens of different cultures. “Country For Me” is the embodiment of that dream,” he said.

“At the beginning of this journey, I was searching for a kindred spirit in music, but I never could have imagined I would find a lifelong friend (Appel).

The joy of creating “Country Is For Me” shines through in the recording. I’m excited to share it with the world and show that, despite being born in different places, we’re not so different.”

Appel added: “Meeting James and collaborating to unite cultures through the universal language of music has been a journey neither of us realised the world needed.

“By weaving together our stories, voices, and distinct roots, we’ve proven that when barriers come down, the music only grows stronger. It has been a truly mutual and inspiring experience, highlighting the limitless potential of music.”

Johnston is promising more new music in the new year and his album Raised Like That is nominated for Best Country Album at the 2024 ARIA Awards – which will take place at the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney on November 20.