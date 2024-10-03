Buckle up, BRAT baddies—because it looks like we might be in for a brat summer Down Under.

The internet is swirling with rumours that Charli XCX could be headlining Laneway Festival 2025, and we’re here to lean into the delulu.

Let’s break down the facts and the theories that point to the “Apple” singer making a slime-green return to our shores that would kick off 2025 with one hell of a bang.

Clue #1: The BRAT Green Billboard

You know the ones. Popping up around Marrickville in Sydney and Ponsonby in Auckland, these slime-green billboards have been spotted, boldly displaying the word “Laneway” in classic black Arial font.

Minimalist? Yes. Suspiciously Charli-coded? Also yes.

This kind of marketing is so Charli it hurts. The girl knows how to drop a hint, and it feels like she’s prepping us for something major.

Given Laneway’s history of snatching up global headliners and Charli’s CRASH era being in full swing, it’s not hard to connect the dots here. Plus, when was the last time a neon green billboard wasn’t associated with her?

Clue #2: The Apple Doesn’t Fall Far from the Poster

Here’s where things get fruity. Laneway’s 2025 poster features a little apple icon. Innocent, right? Not if you’re a Charli stan.

That apple is a not-so-subtle nod to her song “Apple” from Charli, a BRAT anthem that has been a staple of her live shows. It’s almost like Laneway is winking directly at us, and we are absolutely leaning into it.

Could the apple be a cheeky nod to Charli’s return to Australia? We think so—looks like this headliner is ripe for the picking..

Clue #3: Laneway’s Track Record

Laneway isn’t just any festival—it’s got serious cred when it comes to booking big names and delivering iconic moments. Last year, they brought us Stormzy and Steve Lacy, so Charli feels like a natural next step.

Plus, her energy is tailor-made for a festival stage: the futuristic beats, the non-stop choreography, and, let’s be honest, the outfits. She hasn’t played Laneway since 2016, so what better way to make a triumphant return than headlining Australia’s most hyped festival circuit?

The Delulu Theories

Now, we’re not saying it’s happening… but we’re also not not saying it’s happening. Let’s dive into some deliciously delusional theories about who might join Charli on stage at Laneway.

First up, Billie Eilish. Her Australian tour in February 2025 coincidentally (or maybe not) lines up perfectly with Laneway. Billie’s Brisbane and Sydney shows fall right after Laneway’s dates in those cities, and the pair have that collab track “Guess” that’s been begging for a live performance.

Plus, Billie’s already graced the Laneway stage in 2018, so there’s history. Are we connecting dots that might not be there? Probably. But the math is mathing, and we’re here for it.

Then there’s Troye Sivan. Troye was set to headline Spilt Milk, but with the festival postponed, his calendar is looking suspiciously clear for some February fun.

He and Charli go way back, thanks to their SWEAT tour and that 90s-infused banger “1999.” Troye headlined Laneway in 2016, so a surprise reunion wouldn’t be the wildest thing to happen. In fact, it’s starting to feel like the stars (and their tour schedules) are aligning just for us BRAT baddies. Are we delulu? Absolutely. Are we hopeful? always.

Laneway 2025 lineup drops October 9th and tickets go on sale October 15th, and if Charli’s on the lineup, those tickets are going to disappear faster than a neon green billboard in Marrickville.

Laneway Festival 2025

Presented by triple j

Supported by the NSW Government through tourism and events agency, Destination NSW

Sign up for pre-sale tickets at lanewayfestival.com

Thursday, February 6th

Western Springs, Auckland

Saturday, February 8th

Brisbane Showgrounds, Brisbane

Sunday, February 9th

Sydney Showground, Sydney

Friday, February 14th

Flemington Park, Melbourne

Saturday, February 15th

Bonython Park, Adelaide

Sunday, February 16th

Wellington Square, Perth

*All shows 16+