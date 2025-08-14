Ahead of an October release via Warner Music, James Johnston has released the title track of his forthcoming second album.

Where You’ll Find Me, a follow-up to his ARIA-nominated 2024 debut, Raised Like That, will release this October via Warner Music Australia.

Where You’ll Find Me is the result of a collaboration between producer and co-writer Jared Adlam and fellow country star Morgan Evans (who co-wrote two tracks on the album). Speaking on that creative process, Johnston said, “It’s rare you find people that are really aligned with you. I just got to hang out with my buddies and it’s by far the most fun I’ve ever had making music.”

Like all great country songs, the newly released title track is about the joys of home and community. Johnston explains: “We wrote this out on the back patio, the whole neighbourhood could hear us, we were loud. Luckily, I’m good friends with the neighbours on both sides so they literally texted me as we were making this song.

“I wanted to capture that feeling, that we’re out in the country we love. What do I love? I love dirt bikes, I love spending time with my mates around the campfire and that feeling that there’s nowhere else I’d rather be.”

Alongside the album announcement, Johnston has also revealed dates for an Australian tour. Starting on August 31st at the Gympie Music Muster in QLD, he’ll appear at Night at the Barracks in Sydney and Night at the Parkland in Brisbane, Strummingbird in QLD, NSW, and WA, before concluding with shows in Adelaide, Darwin and Canberra in November.

Johnston’s debut album, Raised Like That, was nominated for Best Country Album at the 2024 ARIA Awards, topped the ARIA Country Music Charts for 26 weeks, was certified platinum, and won two Golden Guitar Awards with over 134 million streams and counting.

James Johnston’s Where You’ll Find Me is out on Friday, October 24th via Warner Music Australia. Listen to the title track above.