Thirty Seconds to Mars are coming to Australia and New Zealand.

Today, Jared Leto announced his band’s world tour in unexpected style by scaling New York City’s Empire State Building (watch below).

“Today we launch SEASONS WORLD TOUR 2024 in celebration of our brand new album, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day!!” they wrote on social media.

“We are so excited to get back out on the road and to come see you in so many amazing places all over the world… It’s been too long. We miss you. We love you. And let us know where we will see you soon.”

The newly announced extensive global tour includes dates in Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, and Auckland in September of next year (see full dates below). The tour will also see Leto and his brother Shannon travel across Latin America, Europe, and North America next year.

As for why Leto decided to climb one of the world’s most iconic buildings to promote the tour? “The building is a testament of all the things that can be done in the world if we put our minds to it, which is largely the inspiration behind our most recent album, It’s the End of the World but It’s a Beautiful Day,” he says.

Released earlier this year, Thirty Seconds to Mars’ sixth studio album reached number nine on the ARIA Albums Chart and number 20 on the UK Albums Chart.

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Friday, November 17th at 1pm local time. The My Live Nation pre-sale begins on Wednesday, November 15th at 1pm local time.

Thirty Seconds to Mars 2024 Australia & New Zealand Tour

My Live Nation pre-sale begins Wednesday, November 15th (1pm local time)

General sale begins Friday, November 17th (1pm local time)

Tickets available via livenation.com.au or livenation.co.nz

Thursday, September 12th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, September 14th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Tuesday, September 17th

Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Thursday, September 19th

Spark Arena, Auckland, NZ