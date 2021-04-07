Jason Isbell and Sturgill Simpson are the newest additions to the upcoming thriller from Martin Scorsese: Killers of the Flower Moon.

The film’s cast list has been slowly but surely expanding. With the cast set to star Robert DeNiro, Leonardo DiCaprio and Jesse Plemons, as confirmed by Pitchfork.

According to Deadline, William Belleau of The Twilight Saga: Eclipse fame and Louis Cancelmi (The Irishman), who played a role in Scorsese’s The Irishman have also been brought on board.

Killers of the Flower Moon is set in 1920s Oklahoma and details the serial murders of the members of a oil-wealthy Osage Nation. The crimes are dubbed as the Reign of Terror. So yes, you could say that the film is of the thriller variety.

Interestingly, the film is becoming available for viewers to check out via Apple Original Films, which is worth mentioning particularly due to the essay Scorsese recently penned on the “devaluing” of cinema being reduced to “content.

In the essay he wrote, “As recently as fifteen years ago, the term “content” was heard only when people were discussing the cinema on a serious level, and it was contrasted with and measured against ‘form’. Then, gradually, it was used more and more by the people who took over media companies, most of whom knew nothing about the history of the art form, or even cared enough to think that they should.”

Scorsese continued, “‘Content’ became a business term for all moving images… it was linked, of course, not to the theatrical experience but to home viewing, on the streaming platforms that have come to overtake the moviegoing experience, just as Amazon overtook physical stores.”

“On the one hand, this has been good for filmmakers, myself included. On the other hand, it has created a situation in which everything is presented to the viewer on a level playing field, which sounds democratic but isn’t. If further viewing is “suggested” by algorithms based on what you’ve already seen, and the suggestions are based only on subject matter or genre, then what does that do to the art of cinema?”

You have to wonder, how does Scorsese really feel about his film being brought to Apple Original Films.

