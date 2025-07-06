A-list actor Jason Momoa was spotted moshing to his heart’s content during Black Sabbath’s farewell charity concert in Birmingham over the weekend.

Footage from Back to the Beginning, held Saturday at Villa Park, showed the hulking actor making his way through the crowd during Pantera’s set. Later, Momoa was filmed on the event’s livestream smiling ear-to-ear as he bounced around in the mosh pit.

At one point, fans around Momoa attempted to lift him up se he could crowd surf. They briefly succeeded before security stepped in to rein things back.

Pantera were one of several heavy-hitting acts to perform at the event, which was billed as Black Sabbath’s final performance. The night also featured Slayer, Gojira, Alice in Chains and more, with Tom Morello serving as musical director.

Guns N’ Roses paid tribute with four Black Sabbath covers, opening with Technical Ecstasy’s “It’s Alright” before launching into “Never Say Die.”

Metallica delivered the penultimate set of the evening, kicking off with “Hole in the Sky” from 1975’s Sabotage and following with “Johnny Blade.”

All four original members of Black Sabbath — Ozzy Osbourne, guitarist Tony Iommi, bassist Geezer Butler, and drummer Bill Ward — reunited for the final portion of the event.

“It’s my time to go back to the beginning … time for me to give back to the place where I was born,” Osbourne said in a statement earlier this year, describing the concert as his “final” performance.

“How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham forever.”

Proceeds from the night went to Cure Parkinson’s — a disease Osbourne has battled since 2020 — as well as Birmingham Children’s Hospital and Acorns Children’s Hospice.

A fitting farewell in his hometown, Osbourne was able to perform a limited four-song set with Black Sabbath. The feat comes after his own concerns over performing, saying complications from Parkinson’s and recent spinal surgeries would hold him back.

“I’m not planning on doing a set with Black Sabbath, but I am doing little bits and pieces with them. I am doing what I can, where I feel comfortable,” he said on his SiriusXM show.