After a significant hiatus, Jebediah have made a triumphant return to the Australian music scene with their latest album, OIKS.
The Perth-based rockers dropped their sixth studio album last week, marking a notable resurgence in their career. This new album, released through Cooking Vinyl Australia, arrives over a decade after their last, and fans are fully ready to embrace the group’s fresh material.
OIKS emerges not just as a collection of new tracks, but as a testament to Jebediah’s enduring appeal and relevance in the contemporary music landscape. Critics have been praising the band’s sixth album, with The Guardian writing that OIKS swings “between the no-frills, propulsive rock that fans expect and a newer, more experimental sound.”
The excitement doesn’t end with the album drop. Jebediah will celebrate their album on the road with a massive 22-date national album tour set to kick off this July. Fellow Australian rockers Magic Dirt will support them on the upcoming tour. Tickets are available now via Jedediah’s official website.
Jebediah’s OIKS is out now via Cooking Vinyl Australia.
Jebediah 2024 Australian Tour
Supported by Magic Dirt
Tickets on sale now via jebediah.net
Thursday, July 4th
Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland Sands, QLD
Friday, July 5th
Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD
Saturday, July 6th
The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD
Sunday, July 7th
Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD
Thursday, July 11th
The Gov, Adelaide, SA
Friday, July 12th
Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA
Saturday, July 13th
The Carine, Duncraig, WA
Thursday, July 18th
Label, Brookvale
Friday, July 19th
Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW
Saturday, July 20th
King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW
Friday, August 2nd
Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC
Saturday, August 3rd
Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC
Sunday, August 4th
Haba, Rye, VIC
Thursday, August 22nd
UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW
Friday, August 23rd
Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW
Saturday, August 24th
The Baso, Canberra, ACT
Friday, August 30th
Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD
Sunday, September 1st
Mayberry, Darwin, NT
Thursday, September 5th
Du Cane, Launceston, TAS
Friday, September 6th
Forth Pub, Forth, TAS
Sunday, September 7th
Goods Shed, Hobart, TAS
Friday, September 20th
Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC