After a significant hiatus, Jebediah have made a triumphant return to the Australian music scene with their latest album, OIKS.

The Perth-based rockers dropped their sixth studio album last week, marking a notable resurgence in their career. This new album, released through Cooking Vinyl Australia, arrives over a decade after their last, and fans are fully ready to embrace the group’s fresh material.

OIKS emerges not just as a collection of new tracks, but as a testament to Jebediah’s enduring appeal and relevance in the contemporary music landscape. Critics have been praising the band’s sixth album, with The Guardian writing that OIKS swings “between the no-frills, propulsive rock that fans expect and a newer, more experimental sound.”

The excitement doesn’t end with the album drop. Jebediah will celebrate their album on the road with a massive 22-date national album tour set to kick off this July. Fellow Australian rockers Magic Dirt will support them on the upcoming tour. Tickets are available now via Jedediah’s official website.

Jebediah’s OIKS is out now via Cooking Vinyl Australia.

Jebediah 2024 Australian Tour

Supported by Magic Dirt

Tickets on sale now via jebediah.net

Thursday, July 4th

Cleveland Sands Hotel, Cleveland Sands, QLD

Friday, July 5th

Miami Marketta, Gold Coast, QLD

Saturday, July 6th

The Triffid, Brisbane, QLD

Sunday, July 7th

Kings Beach Tavern, Caloundra, QLD

Thursday, July 11th

The Gov, Adelaide, SA

Friday, July 12th

Freo.Social, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, July 13th

The Carine, Duncraig, WA

Thursday, July 18th

Label, Brookvale

Friday, July 19th

Manning Bar, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, July 20th

King St Bandroom, Newcastle, NSW

Friday, August 2nd

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, August 3rd

Chelsea Heights Hotel, Chelsea Heights, VIC

Sunday, August 4th

Haba, Rye, VIC

Thursday, August 22nd

UOW Unibar, Wollongong, NSW

Friday, August 23rd

Drifters Wharf, Gosford, NSW

Saturday, August 24th

The Baso, Canberra, ACT

Friday, August 30th

Tanks Arts Centre, Cairns, QLD

Sunday, September 1st

Mayberry, Darwin, NT

Thursday, September 5th

Du Cane, Launceston, TAS

Friday, September 6th

Forth Pub, Forth, TAS

Sunday, September 7th

Goods Shed, Hobart, TAS

Friday, September 20th

Corner Hotel, Melbourne, VIC