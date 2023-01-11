Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78.

The guitar virtuoso’s family confirmed the news on Wednesday, January 11th, a day after his passing, as per Rolling Stone.

“On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing,” Beck’s family shared in a statement. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family asks for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.”

Beck first rose to musical prominence with seminal ’60s British rock band The Yardbirds, and later fronted The Jeff Beck Group and Beck, Bogert & Appice.

The musician became mainly known for his sublime instrumental work, playing across a wide variety of genres, including blues rock, electronica, jazz fusion, and rock ‘n roll.

Beck’s unique style earned him the Grammy Award for Best Rock Instrumental Performance six times, including as recently as 2010 for his track ‘Hammerhead’.

As well as being honoured with the prestigious Ivor Novello Award for Outstanding Contribution to Music in 2014, Beck was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice, in 1992 for his work with The Yardbirds and in 2009 for his solo career. Beck was also ranked in the top five of Rolling Stone‘s list of the 100 greatest guitarists of all time.

Tributes have already started pouring in for the late musician. “Devastating news about the loss of much loved, influential guitar legend Jeff Beck. He made the electric guitar sing… a powerful influence on myself and many others,” wrote former Genesis guitarist Steve Hackett on Twitter.

“WOW. What awful news. Jeff Beck, one of the all time guitar masters has died. From The Yardbirds and The Jeff Beck Group on, he blazed a trail impossible to follow. Play on now and forever,” wrote KISS frontman Paul Stanley.

