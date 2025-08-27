Jelly Roll’s long-rumoured Aussie visit was inadvertently confirmed by his wife, Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie Xo, who revealed in a recent episode that “J is going to Australia for four weeks” after wrapping his European tour. That tour ends in mid-September, lining up neatly with Strummingbird’s early-November shows.
Further signs came via social media, where fans spotted Meta ads for a Jelly Roll VIP experience in Australia popping up across regional Queensland in recent weeks, including mentions of Townsville and Rockhampton.
Jelly Roll 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour
Supported by Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge
Presented by Live Nation
Friday, October 24th (NEW SHOW)*
Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD
Saturday, October 25th
Strummingbird Festival, Sunshine Coast*, NSW
Sunday, October 26th
Harvest Rock, Adelaide, SA
Tuesday, October 28th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Wednesday, October 29th
Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC
Saturday, November 1st
Strummingbird Festival, Newcastle, NSW
Sunday, November 2nd
Strummingbird Festival, Perth, WA
Tuesday, November 4th
Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW
Thursday, November 6th
Sunburnt Country, Townsville, QLD
Saturday, November 8th
The Outerfields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ
*Shaboozey won’t appear at this Brisbane show