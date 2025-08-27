Jelly Roll has added yet another new show to his Australia tour. The country superstar recently announced his debut headline run of shows in Australia and New Zealand, set to coincide with his appearances at the inaugural Strummingbird Festival. Shows were initially announced in Melbourne, Sydney, and Auckland, but Aussie fans clearly just can’t get enough. After a second Melbourne date was recently added, a new show at Brisbane’s Entertainment Centre on Friday, October 24th will now open the tour. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Tuesday, September 2nd at 3pm local time. The Live Nation pre-sale begins on Monday, September 1st at 2pm local time. The Mastercard cardholders pre-sale begins on Friday, August 29th at 2pm local time, while an artist pre-sale will commence on Friday, August 29th at 2pm local time. Jelly Roll is set to be joined by fellow Drew Baldridge and fellow Strummingbird act Shaboozey at his upcoming shows. Check out his full tour dates below, which includes a headline slot at the new Sunburnt Country event in Townsville.

Jelly Roll’s long-rumoured Aussie visit was inadvertently confirmed by his wife, Dumb Blonde podcast host Bunnie Xo, who revealed in a recent episode that “J is going to Australia for four weeks” after wrapping his European tour. That tour ends in mid-September, lining up neatly with Strummingbird’s early-November shows.

Further signs came via social media, where fans spotted Meta ads for a Jelly Roll VIP experience in Australia popping up across regional Queensland in recent weeks, including mentions of Townsville and Rockhampton.

Jelly Roll 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Supported by Shaboozey and Drew Baldridge

Friday, October 24th (NEW SHOW)*

Entertainment Centre, Brisbane, QLD

Saturday, October 25th

Strummingbird Festival, Sunshine Coast*, NSW

Sunday, October 26th

Harvest Rock, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, October 28th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Wednesday, October 29th

Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, November 1st

Strummingbird Festival, Newcastle, NSW

Sunday, November 2nd

Strummingbird Festival, Perth, WA

Tuesday, November 4th

Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

Thursday, November 6th

Sunburnt Country, Townsville, QLD

Saturday, November 8th

The Outerfields at Western Springs, Auckland, NZ

*Shaboozey won’t appear at this Brisbane show