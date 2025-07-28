Jelly Roll might be gearing up for his first-ever tour Down Under.

A new VIP ticket giveaway is doing the rounds online, teasing possible shows in Melbourne and Townsville, and fans are putting the pieces together. The promo features Jelly Roll’s name splashed over a map of Australia and New Zealand, setting off rumours that a 2025–26 tour is on the cards.

Music site What’s Lively reports that possible cities include Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Perth, with some dates potentially extending into early 2026.

If confirmed, this would mark Jelly Roll’s first tour of Australia.

The Nashville rapper-turned-singer is currently out on his first international ‘Big Ass Stadium Tour’, which runs through September 14th when it wraps in Lisbon, Portugal.

Jelly Roll recently hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performed with Eminem, and appeared with Post Malone at Coachella. He also delivered a star-studded headlining set at Stage Coach, which included appearances by Lana Del Rey, MGK, Wiz Khalifa, and Shaboozey, and made his acting debut on the CBS drama series ‘Fire Country,’ where he will play a hospital orderly.

His latest album, Beautifully Broken, released in 2024, received a four-star review from Rolling Stone. He described the record as an exploration of mental health and addiction.

The potential Jelly Roll tour tease comes as several major acts announce Australia and New Zealand tours for 2026, including Ed Sheeran.

The global pop superstar is bringing his ‘Loop Tour’ Down Under, with scheduled shows in Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Perth, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, and Adelaide across January, February, and March. The English singer-songwriter is hugely popular in these parts, having already sold 2.5 million tickets across Australia and New Zealand to date.

For updates on Jelly Roll in Australia and New Zealand, keep an eye on his official website here.