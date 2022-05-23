Jen Majura has responded to her surprising exit from Evanescence, insisting that “none of this was my decision.”

The rockers announced the departure of the guitarist on social media over the weekend. “It has been a very special chapter in the band with our dear friend Jen Majura, but we have decided it’s time to go our separate ways,” the band shared.

“We will always love her and support her, and can’t wait to see what she does next! We are so grateful for the good times and great music we made all around the world together.”

That prompted Majura to give her side of events on social media. “I feel the need to address that none of this was my decision!” she wrote on Twitter. “I have no hard feelings against anybody and I wish Evanescence all the best. I am allowed to carry beautiful memories of these past years, I am grateful.”

Majura only joined Evanescence’s lineup in 2015, replacing Terry Balsamo, who himself had replaced original guitarist Ben Moody. She played on two of the band’s albums, 2017’s Synthesis and 2021’s The Bitter Truth.

Majura previously played in the bands Knorkator and Equilibrium, and also founded an AC/DC cover band called Black Thunder Ladies.

A replacement for Majura has not yet been confirmed but Evanescence assured fans that they’re “hard at work rehearsing for our upcoming tour and will have some exciting news about the new lineup coming in the next few days, so stay tuned.”

They’ve got time on their side: the band’s long-awaited U.K. and European tour alongside Within Temptation was postponed yet again a few months ago, with the shows now set to take place at the end of the year in November and December. (find full details here).

