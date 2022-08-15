Rising U.S. singer-songwriter Jeremy Zucker is touring Australia and New Zealand for the first time at the end of this year.

Beginning in Perth on Tuesday, September 27th, the pop star will then visit Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane, before hopping over to New Zealand for a final show in Auckland on Wednesday, October 5th (see full dates below).

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 19th at 12pm local time. Presale is available from Thursday, August 18th at 11am local time.

After signing with Republic Records five years ago, it’s been a fast climb to the top for Zucker. He’s since amassed over 500,000 album sales, gained over five billion global streams, and performed at iconic festivals such as Lollapalooza and Reading & Leeds.

His second studio album, Crusher, was released last year to strong reviews. Containing singles like ’18’, ‘Therapist’, and ‘HONEST’, it reached the Top 10 on the Spotify Global Debut Charts. Previous singles have also been well-received, including 2018’s ‘Comethru’, which was certified Gold in Australia. The 26-year-old wrote his breakout track from the surprising location of his childhood bedroom.

The following year, Zucker collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter – and friend – Chelsea Cutler on the joint EP Brent, which was followed by Brent II in 2021. Other notable artists that Zucker has worked alongside include Grammy-nominated producer Alexander 23 (‘Nothing’s the Same’) and pop superstar Tate McRae (‘That Way’).

Jeremy Zucker 2022 Australian and New Zealand Tour

General tickets on sale Friday, August 19th (12pm local time)

Presale begins Thursday, August 18th (11am local time)

Tuesday, September 27th

Astor Theatre, Perth, WA

Friday, September 30th

Metro Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, October 1st

Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, October 2nd

Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, October 5th

Tuning Fork, Auckland, NZ