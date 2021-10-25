Jesse McCartney has officially said “I do” to his longtime love, Katie Peterson, in a “romantic” ceremony.

The former teen heartthrob tied the knot in a rustic ceremony at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, California, with the pair’s beloved dog Bailey serving as a flower girl.

“I think that moment of settling in at the altar and just watching her come down is going to be pretty special and having our families there and witnessing all of it… It’s hard not to be romantic about that portion of the night,” McCartney told People prior to the nuptials.

Jesse and Katie got engaged in September 2019 after dating for seven years, with the ‘Beautiful Soul’ singer saying it was love at first sight.

“I found her incredibly attractive and was just trying to charm her, but she wasn’t having it,” McCartney recalled of the pair’s first meeting.

“I eventually left my number on a napkin and she said, ‘You didn’t write your name down on it!’ And I was like, ‘Oh, of course, she probably got a million of these tonight.’ I had to write my name down on the napkin and then eventually the rest is history!”

The happy event served as some much-needed joy for the singer following the death of his former bandmate, Chris Trousdale, earlier this year from COVID at the age of 34.

Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

McCartney posted an extended tribute to his late bandmate on Instagram at the time, saying, “Chris had an explosively charming personality with boundless amounts of talent. Together we made up two of the five members of a boyband called Dream Street.

“We were young kids with budding talent who shared an overwhelming love for music and performing. Chris, in my opinion, was the most popular among us, who had a way of drawing every eye to what he was doing on stage.”

For more on this topic, follow the Pop Observer.

Check out ‘Beautiful Soul’ by Jesse McCartney: