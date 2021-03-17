As she returns to our screens after a hit year, K-pop star Jessi proudly celebrates being different on her new single ‘What Type of X’.

Hey, any day we get to see Jessi on our screens is a good day. The K-pop star finally returned to us with new music earlier today, dropping her new digital single ‘What Type of X’. Accompanying the track is also a scintillating music video, replete with catchy beats and choreo and leather outfit galore, all crowning Jessi as the queen she is.

The song is a perfect reflection of the confidence and devil-may-care attitude that Jessi has become representative of since the beginning of her career. In her own words, the American-born rapper’s candid personality and witty remarks didn’t sit well with audiences in her nascent years.

Over time, however, Jessi has become synonymous with the modern female K-pop star, one who controls their narrative on their own terms. Jessi refers to this in the track itself, singing: ‘I’m different and it’s not a crime. Only God can judge me, you don’t live my life.’

‘What Type of X’ comes almost a year after Jessi’s hit single, ‘NUNU NANA’. The addictive track, exalting her status as a ‘Nuna’ (the Korean term used by men for older women), catapulted her to atmospheric levels of fame, making her a household name.

In an online showcase shortly after the release, Jessi admitted to feeling pressured after the impact ‘NUNU NANA’ had. This time, as it turns out, she also had limited time to work everything out.

“We only had two days to shoot the music video, and it was the longest two days,” she said, mentioning that once filming wrapped, the team couldn’t help but cry.

Check out ‘What Type of X’ by Jessi: