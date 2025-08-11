The Australian Music Vault has unveiled a new photographic display featuring Jessica Mauboy, the latest inductee into the National Indigenous Music Awards (NIMA) Hall of Fame.

The display includes seven images from Mauboy’s 2024 Yours Forever tour stops in Albury, Newcastle, and Canberra, along with photos from an album cover shoot and her performance at the 2024 NIMA Awards.

“I’m deeply humbled to be inducted into the NIMA Hall of Fame and to see my journey celebrated in the Australian Music Vault,” said Mauboy. “Music has always been my way of sharing story and spirit, and I hope this display inspires future First Nations artists to honour our heritage and follow their dreams.”

Ian Jackson, curator at Arts Centre Melbourne, said Mauboy joins a distinguished group of NIMA Hall of Fame inductees. “Jessica has always maintained her commitment to community and proud First Nations identity. The Australian Music Vault celebrates the story of Australian music, and it is wonderful to put Jessica Mauboy in her rightful place at the heart of that story.”

Mauboy, a Kuku Yalanji and Wakaman woman from Darwin, has released six Top 10 albums, 16 Top 20 singles, and received 31 ARIA nominations.

Mauboy first gained attention on Australian Idol and has had hits such as “Burn” and “Little Things”. She has also starred in films and TV shows, including The Sapphires and The Secret Daughter, becoming the first Indigenous artist to top the ARIA Albums Chart with the show’s soundtrack.

Recently, Mauboy launched her own independent label, Jamally, in partnership with DistroDirect. This marks the first time she will release music outside the major label system. Her team says Jamally gives Mauboy full control over her creative process, from recording to marketing.

“This is the start of a new chapter for me – not just as a singer or performer, but as a storyteller and businesswoman too,” Mauboy said in a statement. To mark the move, she released the single “While I Got Time,” co-written with longtime collaborator PJ Harding.

The new display is open to the public for free in the Australian Music Vault, located within Arts Centre Melbourne’s Theatres Building.

For more info, visit australianmusicvault.com.au.