Jessie Murph has officially locked in her return to Australia and New Zealand.

The 20-year-old vocal powerhouse has announced the ‘Worldwide Hysteria Tour’, set to storm through Australia and New Zealand this November in support of her forthcoming album.

The rising star – fresh off her explosive Coachella debut and surprise appearances with Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, and Diplo at Stagecoach – will kick off the local leg of the tour at Perth’s Metropolis Fremantle on November 12th. She’ll then hit Sydney’s Enmore Theatre (Nov 15th), Brisbane’s Fortitude Music Hall (Nov 18th), Melbourne’s Forum (Nov 20th), before wrapping things up across the ditch at Auckland Town Hall on November 22nd.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, May 9th at 10am local time via jessiemurph.com, with a series of pre-sales running throughout the week, including access for Mastercard holders, Spotify fans, and Live Nation members.

The ‘Worldwide Hysteria’ Tour follows Murph’s sold-out ‘In the Sticks’ run, which moved more than 85,000 tickets and featured a triumphant arena show in her hometown of Huntsville, Alabama. Her latest single, “Blue Strips”, is currently dominating charts worldwide, while previous hits like the platinum-certified “Wild Ones” (featuring Jelly Roll) and collaborations with Bailey Zimmerman, Teddy Swims, and Koe Wetzel have solidified her reputation as one of pop’s boldest and most genre-defying new voices.

With her second album on the way – set to be her most raw and personal work to date – Murph’s unstoppable momentum is set to carry her through major cities across North America, Europe, and now Australia and New Zealand.

Jessie Murph 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Artist Pre-sale: Tuesday, May 6th, 10am local

Mastercard Pre-sale: Tuesday, May 6th, 10am local

Live Nation Pre-sale: Wednesday, May 7th, 10am local

Spotify Pre-sale: Thursday, May 8th, 10am local

General On Sale: Friday, May 9th at 10am local time via jessiemurph.com

November 12th

Metropolis Fremantle, Perth

November 15th

Enmore Theatre, Sydney



November 18th

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane

November 20th

Forum, Melbourne

November 22nd

Town Hall, Auckland