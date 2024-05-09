Jet have released an exclusive 7″ single, titled “Hurry Hurry (Australian Tour edition)”.

The B-side features a song called “Un’avventura”, which is a cover of a cover: Wilson Pickett’s version of Un’avventura performed by Lucio Battisti at the 1969 Sanremo Music Festival. The song is performed in half Italian/half English reflecting Jet’s frontman Nic Cester’s time spent living in Italy over the last 15 years.

The 7″ vinyls are very limited and will be available at each show on Jet’s ‘Get Born: 20th Anniversary Extended Edition’ tour, which kicks off in Torquay tonight, Thursday, May 9th (see full dates below). A small number of coloured vinyl will also be available via the band’s official website (until sold out).

Both “Hurry Hurry” and “Un’avventura” will be available through streaming services in the near future.

Jet recently revealed that they’re working on a new album, set for release in 2025, which will be their first studio album in more than 15 years.

In a press statement, Jet expressed their excitement about their new project, stating, “It’s time… we’re pretty excited to tell you that we’re working on a new Jet album, due for release in 2025.”

In other Jet news, the band recently discussed the time Cester almost joined AC/DC for a brief period.

In 2016, Axl Rose was the lead singer of the legendary hard rockers for a time, but the frontman role almost went to Cester instead. Jet spilled the beans on Cester’s almost-role with AC/DC on Triple M’s Homegrown with Matty O show.

Jet’s “Hurry Hurry” is out now via Impressed Recordings.

Jet 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Thursday, 9th May (SOLD OUT)

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Friday, 10th May (SOLD OUT)

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, 11th May (SOLD OUT)

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, 17th May

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 18th May

BASS IN THE GRASS, Darwin, NT

Friday, 24th May (SOLD OUT)

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Saturday, 25th May

The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, 31st May

Sunken Monkey Hotel, Central Coast, NSW

Thursday, 6th June

The Pavilion, Kiama, NSW

Friday, 7th June

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 8th June (SOLD OUT)

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW