Big news, Aussie rock fans: Jet are working on a new album.

Scheduled for release in 2025, it will be the band’s first studio album in over 15 years following 2009’s Shaka Rock.

In a press statement, Jet expressed their excitement about their new project, stating, “It’s time… we’re pretty excited to tell you that we’re working on a new Jet album, due for release in 2025.”

Before that, though, fans can enjoy the band’s new limited edition 7” vinyl single, “Hurry Hurry”. This exclusive release will initially be available only at their upcoming Australian shows, making it a must-have for collectors and fans alike.

The B-side of the vinyl, “Un’avventura”, is a unique track that showcases a cover of Wilson Pickett’s version of the song originally performed by Lucio Battisti at the 1969 Sanremo Music Festival. Frontman Nic Cester, who has spent significant time in Italy over the past 15 years, performs the song in both Italian and English, adding a personal touch to this special release.

For fans unable to attend the live shows, a limited number of coloured vinyl will be available for purchase starting May 9th via the band’s official website.

Both tracks will be made available on streaming services in the near future but in the meantime, Jet fans can join the mailing list at their website to receive a free digital download of “Hurry Hurry” at midnight on Wednesday, May 8th.

Following their warmly received (and sold out) ‘Get Born: 20th Anniversary’ shows last year, the band has launched the ‘Extended Edition’, taking in cities and regional centres around Australia through May and June (see full dates below).

Jet 2024 Australian Tour

Ticket information available via livenation.com.au

Thursday, 9th May (SOLD OUT)

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Friday, 10th May (SOLD OUT)

Torquay Hotel, Torquay, VIC

Saturday, 11th May

Uni Bar, Hobart, TAS

Friday, 17th May

Metropolis, Fremantle, WA

Saturday, 18th May

BASS IN THE GRASS, Darwin, NT

Friday, 24th May

Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads, NSW

Saturday, 25th May

The Station, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Friday, 31st May

Sunken Monkey Hotel, Central Coast, NSW

Thursday, 6th June

The Pavilion, Kiama, NSW

Friday, 7th June

UC Refectory, Canberra, ACT

Saturday, 8th June

Bar on the Hill, Newcastle, NSW