Jim Beam Welcome Sessions are back for 2023, creating one-of-a-kind live music experiences that unite Aussie music fans.

If there’s one thing that music-lovers know, it’s that the power of music has the ability to transcend space, time, culture, and more. Regardless of genre or artist, music harnesses an unrivalled ability to bring people together, to unite, and to spark a sense of belonging. It’s this sense of community that is the backbone of Jim Beam Welcome Sessions, which for a couple of years now have been reigniting this love for live music. The ongoing live series is grounded in the brand’s conviction that live music has the power to bring people together, turning strangers into friends and friends into family.

In 2021, Jim Beam’s Welcome Sessions saw the world of music emerge from a global pandemic as part of a digital documentary series which saw globally-recognised names such as Jack Garratt, Fontaines D.C., Jose González, and Wolf Alice looking back at the music venues that gave them their first big break.

In 2022, things expanded internationally to Australia, with the local leg seeing beloved artists like Flight Facilities, Client Liaison, and The Veronicas all performing before the homegrown crowds that have admired them since day one.

Needless to say, it was a memorable experience for both artist and fan, allowing the barrier between those who create and those who admire to be broken down, allowing for a truly unique, communal encounter that music-lovers could only ever dream of.

Now, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions are back again for 2023, offering music fans the chance to experience unique musical performances from some of the country’s finest in iconic Australian venues.

Kicking off proceedings this year on the afternoon of February 12th in Sydney, is none other than Northern Beaches sibling duo Lime Cordiale, who will take over The Island with an eclectic DJ set.

Celebrating home-grown music against the iconic backdrop of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge, the event will be complemented by a great atmosphere, sun-soaked locale, a collection of the country’s most dedicated music fans, and a fine array of refreshing Jim Beam serves.

Keep an eye out on how to win a double pass for you and a mate to these unmissable events in your home state. But music-lovers around the country can rest assured knowing they’ll be well catered to, with gigs planned for Perth, Adelaide, Gold Coast, and Melbourne in the coming months.

Jim Beam Welcome Sessions 2023

Lime Cordiale

Sunday, February 12th

The Island, Sydney, NSW

Enter here for your chance to win tickets.