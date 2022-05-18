Jim Beam Welcome Sessions is back for 2022, creating one-of-a-kind, intimate live music experiences that bring Aussie music fans together.

Music transcends space, time, and culture. No matter the genre, nor the artist, it innately brings people together, sparking a sense of belonging. Jim Beam Welcome Sessions harnesses the unrivalled power of music to ignite powerful communities of music fans and bourbon lovers alike.

For the 2022 Welcome Sessions, Jim Beam has invited Aussie favourites Flight Facilities, Client Liaison and a third act, yet to be announced, to perform across Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne, each for a one afternoon only event. These local Welcome Sessions will bring musicians and fans together in intimate settings, creating a unique chance for fans to enjoy lauded acts in such proximity.

ARIA award-winning electronic producers and Sydney locals Flight Facilities, with their delightful brand of chill-out electronica, will kick off the series and ring in the long weekend performing an intimate gig on Saturday 11th of June at The Rooftop Sydney.

The duo of Hugo Gruzman and James Lyell are no strangers to the Sydney music scene, starting their career back in 2009 mixing songs by other artists. Their rise to fame began a year later, when they received considerable airtime on Triple J for their single ‘Crave You’, and launched their first tour across Australia. Since then, the duo has gone from strength to strength, releasing two studio albums, and winning an ARIA award for Best Classical Album in 2016, an unusual accomplishment for an electronic act performing original compositions.

Flight Facilities are a beloved figure both in the Australian music scene and internationally with their easy listening music and down-to-earth attitude admired by fans all around the world.

Retro pop sensation Client Liaison will follow in the second Jim Beam Welcome Sessions event, charming fans with their corporate-chic Mise-en-scène on Saturday 16th of July at Buffalo Bar in Brisbane.

Formed in 2009, Indie Pop duo Client Liaison immediately captivated the scene with their bold fashion and nostalgia-driven sound influenced by ‘80s and early ‘90s synthpop. The pair have carved a niche for themselves producing buoyant, upbeat tracks that have won fans the world over. After two studio albums, a magnitude of singles and a long list of awards, the duo’s music, laid-back attitude, and healthy dose of flair make them one of the most enjoyable acts going around.

There will be a third artist, yet to be announced, set to play an amazing gig at The Hop Bar in the iconic Federation Square, Melbourne on Saturday 20th August.

To be at these Welcome Sessions events, Jim Beam is giving away a limited amount of double passes to each event. All you need to do is enter here for your chance to win.

In addition to these fantastic local gigs, Jim Beam Welcome Sessions will have a global partnership intended to connect music fans throughout the world around a content series which will feature an iconic, world-renowned band to be unveiled soon. The initiative will culminate in October in an epic live Welcome Session at the Jim Beam distillery, in Clermont, Kentucky.

For more information on Welcome Sessions, you can go here.