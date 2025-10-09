For the very first time, Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s iconic rock musical Bat Out of Hell: The Musical is premiering in cinemas across the world this Halloween weekend.

Over 100 cinemas in Australia will play the musical from October 30th, celebrating its global cinematic debut. It will star the West End cast, following their successful UK tour.

Bat Out of Hell: The Musical delivers Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf’s greatest hits, including “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That)”, “Paradise by the Dashboard Light”, “Two Out of Three Ain’t Bad”, “Dead Ringer for Love”, and, of course, the iconic “Bat Out of Hell”.

The production tells the story of Strat, a teenage leader of a group called the Lost Boys, frozen in time. He falls in love with Raven, the sheltered daughter of the the tyrannical ruler Falco in a post-apocalyptic world called Obsidian. The musical explores themes of forbidden love, youth, and freedom, against a backdrop of family conflict, rebellion, and rock.

It features an eight-piece live band on stage, delivers sprawling multi-level platforms, and has pushed the boundaries of live theatre immensely.

It will be playing at select Palace Cinemas, Dendy, Event Cinemas, and Village Cinemas across Australia.

Find your closest theatre and tickets here.