Image: Jimmy Barnes is touring in June for his new album 'Defiant' Picture: Jesse Lizzote

Aussie rock icon Jimmy Barnes has brought all the gifts for fans today – he’s releasing a new album in June and will tour of all the major cities and Canberra later in the month.

Barnes’ new record Defiant will be released on Friday June 6th through Mushroom Music, his 21st studio album. The next night, he’ll kick off the tour in his old hometown of Adelaide at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre.

From there, he’ll play dates in theatres in Perth, Melbourne, Brisbane and Sydney before finishing up in Canberra at the end of the month.

Barnes will be joined on stage by a nine-piece band and play tracks off the new record and his massive back catalogue of hits which have become part of Australian folklore.

“I’m really looking forward to getting back on stage with my band again. I’m so proud of this new record – all the songs mean a lot to me and I can’t wait to share them with you. It’s going to be some serious fun!”

Defiant features 10 new songs from Barnes and draws heavily on his recent health battles and fighting back during tough times. The first taste of the album is being released tomorrow, a double single featuring the tracks “New Day” and “Beyond the River Bend”.

“Nobody lives this long without copping some knocks and I’ve taken my fair share, particularly lately. But none of us can control what life throws at us. We can only control how we respond and, for better or worse, I’ve never liked to take a backward step,” Barnes said.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

“I didn’t set out to do it deliberately but now that the album is finished, I can see there’s a recurring theme about the satisfaction you can get from fighting back. That’s why it’s called DEFIANT!”

Presale tickets for Barnes’ June tour are available from Tuesday, with general ticket sales beginning from 10am Friday.

Jimmy Barnes – ‘The Defiant Tour’

Presented by Frontier Touring, MG Live, ANZ and Triple M

ANZ Cardholders Presale: From Tuesday 25 February, 10am

anz-circle.mushroomgroup.com/jimmybarnes

Frontier Members and Artist Presales: From Wednesday 26 February, 11am

frontiertouring.com/jimmybarnes

jimmybarnes.com/mailinglist

General Public tickets onsale from Friday 28 February, 10am.

Saturday June 7th

Adelaide Entertainment Centre Theatre, Adelaide, SA

ticketek.com.au

Sunday June 8th

Riverside Theatre, PCEC, Perth, WA

ticketek.com.au

Saturday June 14th

Palais Theatre, Melbourne, VIC

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday June 21st

The Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

ticketmaster.com.au

Friday June 27th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

ticketmaster.com.au

Saturday June 28th

Canberra Theatre, Canberra, ACT

canberraticketing.com.au