Following her brand new album, Lemons, Limes and Orchids, Joan As Police Woman has announced her upcoming Australian tour which is set to kick off next May.

Throughout her lengthy career, Joan As Police Woman has her hand in some of the most acclaimed music of its time (such as Mercury Prize-winning album I am a Bird Now by Antony and the Johnsons). But over the years, she’s become extremely renowned for her diverse instrumentation and vocal ability — both nicely showcased on her new album.

The singer-songwriter’s 12th studio album, Lemons, Limes and Orchids released on Friday, is an impressive addition to her broad discography which began with her debut LP Real Life in 2007, since cementing her as one of the most appreciated pop artists of the 2010’s. It sees her delve deeper into her jazz influences, while also experimenting with more electronic and ambient sounds in the process.

Over the years, Joan’s carved out a unique lane for herself and at this stage of her career, her reputation precedes her. Having worked with countless revered names and often releasing/being involved in critically acclaimed albums, it’s no surprise that she’s been given the nickname as the “coolest woman in pop”.

Her last appearance in Australia was back in 2022 when she toured her last album, The Solution Is Restless, with a full band. Now, fans can be excited to see her new material live in person as she’s set to perform in Perth, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, Hobart, and Anglesea over nine days next May.

Joan As Police Woman 2025 Australian Tour

Presented by The Prestige

General sale begins Tuesday, September 24th (see website for details)

Thursday, May 22nd

The Princess Theatre, Brisbane, QLD

Friday, May 23rd

City Recital Hall, Sydney, NSW

Saturday, May 24th

Recital Centre, Melbourne, VIC

Sunday, May 25th

The Sound Doctor, Anglesea, VIC

Thursday, May 29th

Odeon Theatre, Hobart, TAS

Saturday, May 31st

Heath Ledger Theatre, Perth, WA

