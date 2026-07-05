Joe Jackson has announced an Australia and New Zealand tour.

Jackson will play shows in Christchurch, Auckland, Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide, and Perth next January-February (see full dates below).

Tickets to the tour go on sale to the general public on Monday, July 13th at 10am local time. The early bird pre-sale begins on Thursday, July 9th at 10am local time.

Jackson is responsible for some of pop music’s most enduring hits. He first burst onto the scene at the turn of the ’80s, garnering chart success with songs such as “Is She Really Going Out with Him?”, “Steppin’ Out”, and “Real Men”.

Jackson is visiting Australia for the first time in almost two decades. It will be an evening of what Jackson describes as “playing the songs people love, alongside the ones that still surprise me.”

Alongside fan-favourite hits from his extensive back catalogue, Jackson’s ANZ shows will also feature cuts from his latest album Hope and Fury, which was a top 30 hit in the UK earlier this year.

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Jackson began his current world tour in May, playing to fans across the US and Canada.

“Jackson shows impressive range throughout the night and his keyboard skills remain sharp… a satisfying show,” praied NEXT Magazine of his Toronto show.

“Nothing but sublime satisfaction… an abundance of highlights drawn from seven of Jackson’s 22 studio albums’ wrote The Oakland Press about his Detroit date.

Joe Jackson 2027 Australia and New Zealand Tour

Early bird pre-sale begins Thursday, July 9th (10am local time)

General sale begins Monday, July 13th (10am local time)

Ticket information available here

Saturday, January 23rd

Christchurch Town Hall, Christchurch, NZ

Tuesday, January 26th

Auckland Town Hall, Auckland, NZ

Thursday, January 28th

State Theatre, Sydney, NSW

Monday, February 1st

Fortitude Music Hall, Brisbane, QLD

Wednesday, February 3rd

Hamer Hall, Melbourne, VIC

Saturday, February 6th

Thebarton Theatre, Adelaide, SA

Tuesday, February 9th

Riverside Theatre, Perth, WA