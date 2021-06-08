Joe Jonas may be taking a leaf out of ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift’s book with the revelation he’s hoping to re-record the Jonas Brothers debut album.

Speaking to Buzzfeed, the 31-year-old praised Taylor’s decision to re-record her music catalogue, saying he would like to do the same.

“I think I would probably re-record our entire first album,” he told the website.

“Just do something like what Taylor [Swift] did recently, which I thought was really clever.”

Joe – along with brothers Nick and Kevin – first released their debut album It’s About Time back in 2006.

It was followed by four more albums from the trio, including 2019’s Happiness Begins – their first studio album as a group in a decade – along with a documentary of the same name.

Swift – whom Joe dated in 2008 – released Fearless (Taylor’s Version) back in April, which was a re-recording of her album that was originally released in 2008.

It came following Swift’s nemesis Scooter Braun purchasing her former record label Big Machine Group, which held all the masters from her first six albums, which essentially meant that Scooter owned her music.

Taylor responded that never in her “worst nightmares” did she “imagine the buyer would be Scooter.”

In August 2019, Swift then announced on Good Morning America that she would be re-recording her old albums.

“My contract says that, starting November 2020, so next year, I can record albums one through five all over again,” she said. “I’m very excited about it…because I just think that artists deserve to own their work, I just feel very passionately about that.”

Meanwhile, elsewhere in the interview, Joe Jonas also opened up about which up-and-coming artists he’d love to collaborate with in future.

“Olivia Rodrigo is fantastic,” he said, adding, “I think I would love to work with her or Lil Nas X.

“And why? Because I think they are crushing it and they’re authentic artists who are making changes in the music industry, in the pop world, that we all need.”

The Jonas Brothers are also set to kick off their Remember This tour in August, with Joe saying he’s keen to hit the stage once again following the coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking to E! News, he said: “It’s been a year and a half and I think for all of us after the crazy and sad year we’ve had, to be able to see some sort of light at the end of the tunnel at least here in the States…I’m excited to hit a stage again and see some familiar faces.”

