If you’ve ever wanted to own the guitars used by Rise Against, now is your primo opportunity, with Joe Principe selling away the band’s legendary instruments and gear. It’s going to be a bloodbath over these things.

Rise Against’s Joe Principe has been with the band since day one, and as such he’s collected a lot of instruments and musical gear. However, as all things go, there comes a time when you need to start re-evaluating how much of the past you need to carry along with you into the future.

Principe has decided to team up with Reverb to launch his very own Reverb shop, where he will be selling off the items that Rise Against used to record The Sufferer and the Witness, Endgame, Siren Song of the Counter Culture and more band favourites.

Listen to ‘Savior’ by Rise Against below

Among the items in The Official Joe Principe of Rise Against Reverb Shop are:

– A Fender Tony Franklin Fretted Precision Bass used in the recording of Rise Against’s sixth studio album Endgame and in the song ‘Help is on the Way,’ the group’s first song to reach the Billboard Hot 100.

– A Fender P Bass American ’57 Reissue US Vintage Series that was used by Principe during the recording of the album The Sufferer & the Witness and the tour following its 2006 release. It was also featured in the music video for the single ‘Prayer of the Refugee.’

– A Fender Jazz Bass Geddy Lee MIJ that was first used by Principe on Siren Song of the Counter Culture and its supporting tour.

– A Sonic Blue Nash P Bass that Principe used on Rise Against’s 2017 record, Wolves.

– A 2014 Fender Custom Shop ProtoBass that’s been in Principe’s collection for the past five years.

All in all there are over 80 items collected by the bassist over time, and you can browse through them all at the Reverb shop here.