Do you like beatboxing? Joel Turner, one of the very best to do it, is hosting a special livestream this month.

If you’re an Aussie noughties kid, you’ll definitely remember Turner’s talent: he rose to prominence as a contestant on Australian Idol in 2003, impressing with his beatboxing skills but ultimately being deemed unsuitable for a singing competition.

The following year, her combined with The Modern Day Poets for “These Kids”, an independently released single that shot up the charts, eventually becoming a number one ARIA hit. The song even earned Turner and his cohorts a nomination at the 2005 ARIA Awards, only losing out to pop rock band End of Fashion in the Breakthrough Artist – Single category.

Turner is still going strong two decades later, and has joined together with TikTok Australia as part of their exclusive creators program for 2023.

On Wednesday, August 16th, the beatboxer and producer will host Joel Turner’s Most Epic Livestream Ever! LIVE at the Bridge Hotel in Rozelle, Sydney (it should be noted that you must be over 18 to attend).

Fans can join Turner for a night of live music, guitar playing, and, of course, world-class beatboxing. As well as performing his 2002 single, “Mullet”, a collaboration with Macca the Rappa, Turner is also set to unveil new music on the night.

“His performances are a true work of art, combining technical style with an unmatched skill and stage presence that will keep you on the edge of your seat from start to finish,” the official description of the show states.

If you want to see the world’s first beatboxing champion in action, you can grab tickets via Moshtix. More updates about Turner can be found at his official website.

Joel Turner’s Most Epic Livestream Ever!

Tickets available via moshtix.com.au

Wednesday, August 16th

Bridge Hotel, Rozelle, Sydney, NSW