John Butler has announced his latest solo album and released a new single.

The frontman’s tenth studio album, PRISM, is set for release on September 5th and was teased today with the release of its second track, “So Sorry”.

On the song, Butler reflects: “Long relationships end up having a lot of water under the bridge. We end up saying and doing things we live to regret. You get together as “kids” and if you’re lucky, you learn how to regulate and become adults together. But no one gets out unscathed.”

On PRISM, Butler blends personal storytelling with a groove-driven sound that features guitars, layered percussion, and expansive choruses. Created in collaboration with producer James Ireland (POND, San Cisco), the pair shared both instrumentation and production duties on the project.

PRISM is Butler’s tenth studio album, and the third instalment in his ongoing “Four Season” rollout, which began with a meditation album (Running River) and an instrumental release (Still Searching).

“It’s a big life and, the world, in many ways, is in turmoil,” says Butler. “Personally, I did a lot of soul-searching and reflecting as this record took shape. For me, PRISM is a cathartic release, a celebration of going solo, moving away from the John Butler Trio moniker, and yet another sonic stretch as I continue to refine my musical journey. The title reflects the sonic and emotional “bandwidth” I wanted to explore: the whole spectrum of what it is to be human. Love, death, politics, inner and outer turmoil and redemption.”

The first single from the album, “Trippin On You”, was released earlier this year.

Musically, PRISM is described as both contemplative and explosive, joyful, groove-heavy, cinematic, and bold.

Butler recently performed with his new band, featuring original JBT member Michael Barker (drums), Michael Boase (percussion), and Ian Peres (bass/keys), on the national SummerSalt tour alongside Missy Higgins, Fanning Dempsey National Park, and The Waifs, before taking the stage at Bluesfest.

He’ll embark on an extensive US tour across June, July and August, with Australian tour dates to be announced soon.

John Butler’s “So Sorry” is out now.