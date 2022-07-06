System Of A Down drummer John Dolmayan has once again voiced his support for controversial former US President Donald Trump – much to the dismay of SOAD fans.

Speaking in a recent episode of The Right View With Lara Trump – Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law – the rocker discussed his dislike of liberals and revealed he would vote for Trump again if given the chance.

“I find it really difficult to keep my mouth shut when I see injustice,” he told Lara.

“And I find what’s happening to conservatives to be completely opposite with justice, completely opposite with understanding and compassion, where we are being victimised by people that should be there to protect you: news agencies, every social media platform having one thought process; Google having one thought process.

“The question I like to raise to people is at the end of the day, if the richest and biggest corporations think one way, shouldn’t you at least research the other way of thinking? Because there are gonna be things that are in their own self-interest.

He continued, “Just because they have an interesting name or an aim you think you can get behind and a slogan doesn’t mean that it’s a good thing. Look into who the people are that they build these organisations off of and try to look into it a little bit deeper so you gain a little bit of perspective and be open to other people’s opinions.

Dolmayan went on to admit that he’s “done myself no service,” adding, “I took a lot of flak, I lost a lot of followers, I lost financial opportunities, and primarily because I supported Donald Trump as president. ‘Cause he was my president — I voted for him twice, and I’m not ashamed to say it.

“I’d vote for him again. I will vote for him again if he runs. I hope he does. I hope he does; you have my support. And the reason why is because I think he’s doing things for the right reasons.”

Fans were understandably not impressed with the drummer’s comments, with one posting to Twitter, “So, System of a Down drummer John Dolmayan says he doesn’t ‘give a shit’ about J6 violence. But he’s got fear about teachers+students so he wants Trump back in office to hopefully figure it out for him.

They added, “My God. Please stay in your lane of music+drums.”

Dolmayan’s conservative views have previously seen him at loggerhead with his fellow SOAD bandmates – particular Serj Tankian – though Dolmayan insists the pair’s bond goes further than being bandmates.

“We’re also brother-in-laws,” Dolmayan previously said. “We’re married to two sisters. He married the older sister, and I married the younger sister. By coincidence, of course — we didn’t plan it that way.”

As for why he seems to post things that contrast directly to the views expressed by Tankian, Dolmayan said: “One of the reasons why I put up these posts is because System of a Down has a legacy of being left-leaning, which isn’t always the case.”

“Serj, of course, is responsible for the lyrics, but they didn’t always represent the band in the way that we maybe wanted [them] to.

“There are four individuals in the band. I don’t speak for any of the individuals except for myself, and neither does Serj,” he explained, adding, “But because he had that platform of writing lyrics, the perception was out there that that’s how the band felt at all times, where I don’t even think Serj necessarily felt those ways at all times.”

