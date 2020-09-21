In case you missed it, a bunch of brain-dead anti-lockdown protestors descended upon Chadstone shopping centre in Melbourne to protest the states extended coronavirus restrictions.

It was a pathetic display, with 100 individuals rocking up outside Coles within the centre, chanting a truly grating rendition of Farnham’s 1986 classic, ‘You’re The Voice’. One man strummed a guitar whilst the other revellers waved their phones in the air before dispersing before law enforcement arrived a near 15 minutes later.

Coles Chadstone has become the target of today’s anti-lockdown protest. A few dozen here singing John Farnham @Joe_Hildebrand pic.twitter.com/iWpVVx92dZ — Aneeka Simonis (@AneekaSimonis) September 20, 2020

Naturally, John Farnham and his team took umbrage with this measly display, expressing that they do not condone the actions of protestors.

“It’s very offensive to John and I that they choose to use You’re The Voice as the theme of this protest,” Farnham’s manager, Glenn Wheatley told The Age.

“It’s something that John and I do not condone, the use of that song, particularly in a time in Melbourne where we are in stage 4 lockdown.

“Really, the last thing we should be doing is protesting. No one should be hitting the streets en masse, endangering people’s lives and livelihoods.”

Just stay home you fucking freaks.