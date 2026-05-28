Jimmy Barnes, Hugh Jackman, Celine Dion and Keith Urban are among the names that will honour John Farnham at a tribute concert later this year.

As reported by Herald Sun, The Songs of John Farnham: A Living Legend will go ahead on September 20th at Rod Laver Arena, with funds raised from the concert to go towards Head and Neck Cancer Australia, which supported Farnham during his own battle in recent years.

Other names expected to perform, reportedly personally invited by Farnham, include Tina Arena, Richard Marx, Human Nature and Jessica Mauboy.

The show will officially be announced at the venue later this morning by Paul Dainty.

“I’ve been incredibly lucky to spend my life doing what I love, and even luckier to have Australians embrace my music the way they have,” Farnham said.

“This (tribute concert) isn’t about me — it’s about giving something back and supporting a cause that means a great deal to me.

“The fact that so many extraordinary artists from around the world have so generously agreed to be part of this night is incredibly humbling and says far more about the spirit behind this event than it does about me. I hope everyone has a great night.”

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Farnham retired from public life in 2024 after being diagnosed with mouth cancer. Speaking to Herald Sun, the local music legend said he will not perform in public ever again.

“We can rule that out,” he said.

“Because of the surgeries to my mouth and face over the past few years, singing on stage is not something I can consider again. It’s just not possible.”

Farnham, who will celebrate the 40th anniversary of his iconic album Whispering Jack this year, said he initially turned down offers for the tribute show.

“It made me feel terribly uncomfortable, to be honest,” he said.

“When Paul and Tony first spoke with me about this idea late last year, I said no. I didn’t want it to happen at all. It sounded too much like a big, crazy idea and frankly, a lot of fuss and work for everyone.

“No one needs to come and do this for me. I’m not dead yet, remember. But Tony and Paul were very patient and just left it with me to think about some more. When they came back to me again I still said no, for the same reasons.”

However, the suggestion to raise funds for head and neck charities changed his mind.

“I had to look at this a different way.

“So, here we are. I’m gobsmacked and truly grateful that everyone has said yes. It is truly humbling and I can’t thank them enough for what they will be doing for this cause, which is very special and personal for me.”

Meanwhile, the premiere of Whispering Jack: The John Farnham Musical is set to premiere at Sydney’s Roslyn Packer Theatre in November.

Forty years since its release in 1986, the musical, led by Sydney Theatre Company’s Artistic Director Mitchell Butel, will bring to life the story behind the titular album that made Farnham a household name in Australia. Local actor Michael Paynter will take on the lead role.

THE SONGS OF JOHN FARNHAM: A LIVING LEGEND

THE CELEBRATION CONCERT

Helping raise funds for Head and Neck Cancer Australia

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 20th aT ROD LAVER ARENA, MELBOURNE

TICKETS ON SALE AT 10AM ON TUESDAY, 2nd JUNE

120 Artists Live On Stage including

a 38 Piece Orchestra, Choir & The John Farnham Band

Tina Arena • Jimmy Barnes • Mahalia Barnes • Kate Ceberano

Diesel • Hans • Human Nature • Jack Jones • Richard Marx

Jessica Mauboy • Ruby Rodgers • Jon Stevens

Mitch Tambo • Keith Urban • Mark Vincent • Ross Wilson

With Celine Dion (from Paris) & Hugh Jackman (from Los Angeles)

performing via satellite

From Rolling Stone AU/NZ