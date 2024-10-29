A special documentary celebrating one of Australia’s most beloved voices will air this week.

“John Farnham – Celebrating 60 Years” premieres this Thursday, October 31st, at 7:30 pm on Channel 9 and 9Now, paying tribute to an iconic performer who has captured the hearts of generations.

This special takes viewers through Farnham’s career, from his start as a teenage pop star to his rise as a beloved Australian voice. Using rare footage and previously unseen performances, the program highlights Farnham’s unforgettable moments in music history.

The documentary features personal stories from friends, colleagues, and Farnham himself, revealing the inspirations behind hits like You’re the Voice. Viewers will also hear from Kylie Minogue, Ray Martin, Richard Wilkins, and General Sir Peter Cosgrove as they reflect on Farnham’s six-decade career. Kylie Minogue shares, “He’s beyond defining one generation; he’s inter-generational and his legacy, for sure, will go on and on. John Farnham has a place within all of us, and I am forever a superfan.”

Alongside his musical milestones, the special shows Farnham’s humanitarian side, from performing for Queen Elizabeth at the Sydney Opera House to supporting drought relief and entertaining troops in East Timor.

Richard Wilkins sums up the event:“possibly some of the greatest unseen John Farnham footage ever recorded”.

John Farnham’s highly anticipated audiobook memoir, The Voice Inside, will be released this week, offering a candid look at his early career struggles and troubling experiences with former manager Darryl Sambell, who manipulated him for years. Now fully recovered from mouth cancer, Farnham shares personal anecdotes about his journey, relationships, and regrets, providing listeners with an intimate glimpse into the life of one of Australia’s most beloved music icons and the challenges he faced along the way. Pre-order it here.

