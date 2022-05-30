If you were at Jeff Beck’s concert in the U.K. this weekend and saw Johnny Depp appear onstage, you’d have thought the actor wasn’t awaiting the important results of a highly publicised defamation trial.

As Depp waits to hear the outcome of his infamous case against Amber Heard, he decided to join Jeff Beck at his Sheffield show on Sunday night.

The pair performed a cover of John Lennon’s ‘Isolation’, which they’d previously released as a studio recording two years ago. They also offered renditions of Marvin Gaye’s ‘What’s Going On’ and Jimi Hendrix’s ‘Little Wing’.

Fan footage of Depp’s appearance seemingly captured a man unfazed by the intense media attention, but he’ll no doubt have a few nerves this week: after closing arguments were provided last Friday, a decision in his defamation trial against his ex-wife is expected to be reached as soon as Tuesday.

At another recent concert, Depp seemingly received some virtual support from Sir Paul McCartney. While performing in Orlando on his ‘Got Back’ tour, the musician played a short video of the actor on the big screens as he performed his 2012 track ‘My Valentine’.

Love Classic Rock? Get the latest Classic Rock news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

Depp appeared alongside Natalie Portman in the original video for that song but according to TMZ sources, McCartney didn’t play the song on his ‘Freshen Up’ tour in 2018 and 2019. Its use on this current tour, then, feels timely and pointed.

As TMZ also reported, the audience allegedly resoundingly cheered when Depp popped up on the screens, with McCartney continuing to calmly play his piano and not outright acknowledging the clip playing behind him.

The pair have been close friends for a long time, with the Beatles legend once making a guest appearance in the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise alongside Depp.