On Friday, October 30th, Joni Mitchell will release a retrospective collection, Joni Mitchell Archives Vol. 1: The Early Years (1963-1967).

Ahead of the release of the collection, Joni Mitchell has shared her first-ever original composition, ‘Day After Day’. The recording was helmed on August 24th, 1965.

“It was my firstborn,” Mitchell mused of the song. “I didn’t know whether it was a good song or a bad song. It was just the first one that came out.”

Check out ‘Day After Day’ by Joni Mitchell:

The track is taken off a demo recorded for Jac Holzman, co-founder of Elektra records. The Holzman demo also features songs ‘What Will You Give Me,’ ‘Let It Be Me,’ ‘The Student Song,’ and ‘Like the Lonely Swallow.’

The Early Years box set is a sprawling five-disc set containing six hours of unreleased radio, live and home recordings. The record will feature 29 unreleased songs recorded from 1963-1967, preceding Mitchell’s 1968 debut Song to a Seagull.

The box set will arrive with a 40-page booklet, featuring a conversation between Joni Mitchell and Rolling Stone contributor Cameron Crowe — who penned the Rolling Stone 1979 cover story on Mitchell.

“The early stuff, I shouldn’t be such a snob against it,” Mitchell shared of the collection. “A lot of these songs, I just lost them. They fell away. They only exist in these recordings.

“For so long I rebelled against the term, ‘I was never a folksinger.’ I would get pissed off if they put that label on me. I didn’t think it was a good description of what I was. And then I listened and…it was beautiful. It made me forgive my beginnings. And I had this realization…I was a folksinger!”