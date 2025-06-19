Beloved Australian singer-songwriter Josh Pyke is heading out on the road this November for a special national tour celebrating the 20th anniversary of his debut EP, Feeding the Wolves.

The Feeding the Wolves and Other Stories tour will see Pyke revisit the early tracks that first launched him into the national spotlight, alongside a hand-picked selection of fan favourites and deep cuts from his seven ARIA Top 10 albums. The tour will bring an intimate, career-spanning set to venues in Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth.

To mark the milestone, Feeding the Wolves will also be released on vinyl for the first time. Every copy will be signed by Pyke and is available to pre-order now ahead of its official release on October 24th.

Reflecting on the project’s legacy, Pyke shared how the EP marked a turning point in his life. “21 years ago, I was working in a record store, chipping away at demos for a solo project, and dreaming of being a full-time musician. One year later I signed with Ivy League Records, released Feeding the Wolves, and my entire life changed,” he said.

“I remember playing the Sydney leg of the Big Day Out in 2005 and seeing the crowd trickle in during my set until it was at capacity by the end. That same day, ‘Middle of the Hill’ entered the Hottest 100 at number 19 and I pretty much hit the road touring and never stopped.”

The tour promises more than just nostalgia — Pyke will perform the songs that started it all while reflecting on the whirlwind two decades that followed. “FTW was nominated for an ARIA that same year, and suddenly I was sitting at a table pinching myself, surrounded by artists whose records I’d been selling at the store the year before,” he said. “It was a wild time, and I feel like it’s only now that I can reflect on it with a bit of distance.”

Fresh off international dates and recent performances alongside James Taylor and Passenger, Pyke will return to home soil with a stripped-back set that foregrounds his signature storytelling and emotional intimacy.

All shows are licensed all ages. Tickets go on sale Wednesday 25th June at 3pm local time, with Frontier Members gaining early access from Monday June 23rd at 1pm.

Fans can also bundle a signed vinyl copy of Feeding the Wolves with their ticket purchase. For full ticket info and authorised sellers, head to frontiertouring.com/joshpyke.

JOSH PYKE – FEEDING THE WOLVES AND OTHER STORIES 2025 TOUR DATES:

Saturday 1st November – City Recital Hall, Sydney NSW

Thursday 6th November – The Princess Theatre, Brisbane QLD

Friday 7th November – Melbourne Recital Centre, Melbourne VIC

Friday 14th November – The Gov, Adelaide SA

Saturday 15th November – The Rechabite, Perth WA