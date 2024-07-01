JPEGMAFIA has announced his return to Australia and New Zealand.

The experimental rapper and producer will head to Auckland, Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne, and Fremantle in February and March of next year (see full dates below). It will be the artist’s biggest tour run to date.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, July 5th at 11am local time. The Frontier Member pre-sale begins on Wednesday, July 3rd at 10am local time.

It should be a tour not to be missed, with JPEGMAFIA’s last visit here in 2023 earning highly positive reviews.

“Peggy is a beast of a performer,” The AU Review praised. “Peggy is simply an incredible rapper – and arguably an even better producer… It’s here onstage that Peggy truly shines,” wrote Purple Sneakers.

Scenestr, meanwhile, wrote, “He’ll do a lap of the stage without missing a single bar. He might even just sing ‘Call Me Maybe’ a capella and get the audience to sing along with him. Why not? It’s his party, after all.”

JPEGMAFIA had exclusive shows in Sydney and Melbourne last year. While Down Under, he also performed at Listen Out 2023.

Love Live Music? Get the latest Live Music news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

JPEGMAFIA has been busy behind the scenes adding to his production credits since his last visit here, producing six tracks on Kanye West’s album, Vultures 1. He last released his own album, Scaring the Hoes, last year, a collaborative project with Danny Brown.

JPEGMAFIA 2025 Australia & New Zealand Tour

Presented by MG Live, I OH YOU, Frontier Touring and triple j

FRONTIER MEMBER PRESALE

via frontiertouring.com/jpegmafia

Runs 24 hours from: Wednesday 3 July (10am local time)

or until presale allocation exhausted

GENERAL TICKETS ON SALE

Begins: Friday 5 July (11am local time)

Wednesday 26 February

Powerstation | Auckland, NZ

18+

ticketmaster.co.nz

Friday 28 February

The Fortitude Music Hall | Brisbane, QLD

18+

ticketmaster.com.au

Tuesday 4 March

Enmore Theatre | Sydney, NSW

Lic. All Ages

ticketek.com.au

Friday 7 March

The Timber Yard | Melbourne, VIC

18+

moshtix.com.au