Juice WRLD’s mother Carmella Wallace has slammed fans who continue to leak the late rapper’s music, calling the act “disrespectful”.

In a candid interview with XXL about her late son, who died in 2019, Carmella discussed the unauthorised release of the rapper’s music that he had been working on in his extensive catalogue prior to his death.

“I understand they loved him,” she began.

“They loved his music, but there’s a proper way to do it. Let us give you our best. Leaked music is not necessarily cleaned up music, it’s just leaked, it’s not finished. So, it’s just a lot of work just going into it.

She continued, “It’s a bit disrespectful to him, honestly, to leak his music like that. But I know that monster is there, been there and it’s not going anywhere. We can just do our part and put out good music. He made a lot of good music.”

According to TMZ, Juice WRLD had over 2,000 unreleased songs before passing away from a drug overdose.

Following his death, Juice’s family released a statement outlining their plans for the unreleased tracks.

“We plan to honour Juice’s talents, his spirit, and the love he felt for his fans by sharing unreleased music and other projects that he was passionately in the process of developing,” they wrote in their statement in January 2020.

Elsewhere in the interview, Carmella opened up about her son’s drug use of which ultimately lead to his death, saying she believes it’s important to speak about the late rap star’s substance abuse issues in order to help others who may be struggling with the same thing.

“Transparency I think is important. And I think it’s important for other people to heal. And I know the world sees him as Juice WRLD, I see him as Jarad, and just normalize our conversation around him and his experience,” she said.

“The same way I am is the same way I was with him. I was transparent. We talked about drugs and his use,” she revealed.

“We talked about him getting help. He knows I would do something like this. He knew that I would be the one with a mission of helping others. It’s not necessarily to, you know, glorify his drug use, for a lack of a better word. It’s for a fact that, hey, this is real.

“I don’t want to glorify drugs. I just want you to see the outcome of it. The outcome of what can happen if you allow yourself to stay in that state,” she added.

You can read the full interview between Juice WRLD’S mum and XXL here.

