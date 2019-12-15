After a fatal overdose of prescription drugs leading to a seizure, Jarad Anthony Higgins, also known as Juice WRLD, passed away earlier this week. Now his family have spoken out about the incident, namely his mother, Carmella Wallace.

After the untimely passing of Juice WRLD aka Jarad Anthony Higgins earlier this week, details have slowly been emerging about the incident. Now, however, Higgins’ family has broken their silence and spoke about the death of Juice WRLD for the first time.

The incident surrounding the death of Higgins began after Higgins deplaned from his private jet travelling from California to his hometown of Chicago. Once in Chicago, witness reports say he suffered a seizure while walking through the airport. TMZ also reports that he was “bleeding from the mouth” when paramedics arrived.

In a statement to TMZ, Juice WRLD’S mother, Carmella Wallace spoke about her late son. She discusses his prescription drug addiction and his music meaning to heal.

“We loved Jarad with all of our hearts and cannot believe our time with him has been cut short,” Wallace says. “As he often addressed in his music and to his fans, Jarad battled with prescription drug dependency.”

“Addiction knows no boundaries and its impact goes way beyond the person fighting it.” She continues. “Jarad was a son, brother, grandson, friend and so much more to so many people who wanted more than anything to see him defeat addiction.”

Juice WRLD’s mother hopes that her son’s music helps others beat addiction going forward.

“We hope the conversations he started in his music and his legacy will help others win their battles as that is what he wanted more than anything.” We know that Jarad’s legacy of love, joy and emotional honesty will live on.”

Watch the memorial tribute to Juice WRLD titled ‘Legends’ in the clip below