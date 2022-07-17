Singer/songwriter Julia Michaels has deactivated her Twitter account after receiving backlash for claiming she wrote “all of” the songs on Sabrina Carpenter’s new album, emails i can’t send.

Carpenter released her fifth studio album on Friday and soon was the subject of controversy after her close friend Michaels took credit for the songwriting of the album.

While fans of Michaels defended her after claiming, “I wrote Fucking all of these”, others called her “immature” and a “weirdo” for taking credit for Carpenter’s album.

While Julia Michaels didn’t respond to the trolls on Twitter, she took to Instagram to reveal her love for songwriting while also claiming that sometimes she wants to “Fucking quit”.

On the release of emails i can’t send, Michaels praised Carpenter on Instagram, saying; “Emails I can’t send is out nowwwwwwwww. So proud of you @sabrinacarpenter you really put every damn piece of your heart and soul into this. So happy everyone gets to experience it now thank you for so many memoriessssss I love you very much [sic].”

A fan of Carpenter’s tweeted praise for her new album, but claimed they hated the way Julia writes. In a thread voicing their opinion on the album, they later praised another song, to which Michaels replied she wrote all of the songs on the album.

i like this but god i hate the way julia writes 😭 Love Pop? Get the latest Pop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN — . (@blairsmani) July 16, 2022

Julia Michaels deactivates Twitter account after receiving backlash for saying "I wrote F*cking all of these” about Sabrina Carpenter's new album, ‘emails i can't send.’ pic.twitter.com/KJZFCyCjzF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 16, 2022

Michaels is credited with co-writing six of the 13 songs on the album, alongside Jorgen Odegard, JP Saxe, Leroy Clampitt, and Sabrina Carpenter.

As of this article being published, it looks as if the Twitter account is deleted completely, with the previous error message of ‘something went wrong, try again’ now changing to ‘this account doesn’t exist’.

You can listen to Sabrina Carpenter’s (and Julia Michaels) emails i can’t send on Spotify here: