American singer and songwriter Julia Michaels has lashed out at her record label and manager on Twitter for allegedly saying her “album is basically obsolete”.
Michaels has written for ‘Bad Liar’ and ‘Good For You’ for Selena Gomez and ‘Friends’ for Justin Bieber. She’s also written for the likes of Fifth Harmony, Lady Gaga and Britney Spears. As well as songwriting, Michaels performs her own songs as a singer.
Yesterday Michaels took to Twitter with a savage tweet towards her management.
“My manager told me if a song on my album doesnt have a “streaming story” or perform well on tik tok, that my album is basically obsolete, and if that’s the case, my label won’t put anything behind it. and I have the personality of a swordfish so,” she tweeted.
My manager told me if a song on my album doesnt have a “streaming story” or perform well on tik tok, that my album is basically obsolete, and if that’s the case, my label won’t put anything behind it. 👍🏼👍🏼👍🏼 and I have the personality of a swordfish so 🤷🏻♀️ https://t.co/86y3XRnwTQ
— Julia Michaels 🤞🏼 (@juliamichaels) July 24, 2021
When a fan commented back saying “I’m sorry what? I’m so mad right now”, Michaels followed the tweet up with additional information.
I’d have to be dropped from my label to do so or fulfill a lifetime of album commitments. It’s not that simple hahaha https://t.co/8H81ZEgCe4
— Julia Michaels 🤞🏼 (@juliamichaels) July 24, 2021
