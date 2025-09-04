Justin Bieber has surprised fans with the announcement of Swag II, a quick follow-up to his July album Swag.

The Canadian pop star revealed the project through a series of Instagram posts, confirming the album would be released this week.

Bieber’s announcement mirrored the promotional strategy used for Swag, featuring carousel images of the title Swag II projected onto building facades and displayed on various billboards.

The album cover maintains a minimalist approach with an all-pink design featuring only the title text. Several digital billboards also showcased images of Bieber alongside his wife Hailey and their son, suggesting the continuing focus on family themes that characterised his previous release.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Bieber (@lilbieber)



The surprise drop follows Bieber’s established pattern of gradually revealing album information throughout the day via social media posts. However, the track listing and featured artists for Swag II remain undisclosed at this stage.

Swag, Bieber’s seventh studio album, marked his return to music after a four-year hiatus. The record featured production contributions from Dijon, Mk.gee, and Carter Lang, while collaborations included appearances from Dijon, Sexyy Red, Cash Cobain, Eddie Benjamin, Marvin Winans, Gunna, Lil B, and Druski. The album explored themes of family life and personal growth, reflecting Bieber’s journey through various challenges.

Debuting at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, ending Bieber’s six-album streak of chart-topping releases, Swag achieved significant commercial success. The album generated nearly 200 million on-demand streams in its first week, marking the biggest streaming week of Bieber’s career. Lead single “Daisies” also peaked at No. 2 on the Hot 100.

The extended gap between releases followed a period of personal and professional difficulties for the artist. Bieber faced health challenges including a Ramsay Hunt Syndrome diagnosis, which forced him to halt and eventually cancel his previous tour entirely. During this period, he also ended his longtime professional relationship with manager Scooter Braun, who had discovered Bieber on YouTube during his childhood.