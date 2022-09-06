Justin Bieber has just announced he will be taking a “break from touring for the time being” due to mental health amid Justice world tour.

Justin Bieber has just announced the Justice world tour will be discontinued for the time being due to his need to focus on mental health and a recent scare with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome which left his face partially and temporarily paralyzed.

Despite the partial paralyzation of his face, Bieber did recover and was able to perform six shows in Europe and made it all the way to Rio de Janeiro for one more show before the effects of his mental health and the exhaustion from performing became too much for him to continue.

TMZ reported that a source of theirs informed them that Justin Bieber may still return for the tour if his health improves, but as of now the cancellation is indefinite.

“Earlier this year, I went public about my battle with Ramsay-Hunt Syndrome, where my face was partly, paralyzed. As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour.

After resting and consulting with my doctors, family and team, I went to Europe in an effort to continue with the tour. I performed six live shows, but it took a real toll on me. This past weekend, I performed at Rock in Rio and I gave everything I have to the people in Brazil.

After getting off stage, the exhaustion overtook me and I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I’m going to take a break from touring for the time being. I’m going to be ok, but I need time to rest and better. get

I’ve been so proud to bring this show and our message of Justice to the world.

Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!”