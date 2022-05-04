Justin Bieber has compared himself to 2Pac but don’t worry, it’s not because of their musical ability.

In a new interview on Power 106 this week, the pop star was asked by the host about the late rapper’s “connection to God” given Bieber’s own “deeper connection” in that area.

“Wow. Yeah, I mean, as you know, I’ve always been a big 2Pac fan,” he said. “But yeah, I definitely have grown in my journey with my faith. And I definitely feel like we have some similarities when it comes to just our conviction about wanting to tell people about God’s love for them.”

The host specifically referenced 2Pac’s ‘Who Do You Believe In’: “I put my faith in God, blessed and still breathin’ / And even though it’s hard, that’s who I believe in / Before I’m leavin’, I’m askin’ the grievin’, who do you believe in?” he rapped in the track, which eventually appeared on his eight studio album (and fourth posthumous album), Better Dayz.

Bieber has been leaning into his faith more in his music recently, particularly on his most recent album Justice (2021). One of that album’s songs, ‘Holy’, discussed his love for God and his wife Hailey Bieber. Due to its themes of loyalty and faith, The New York Times even labeled it “devotional R&B”.

On a lighter note, Bieber was also asked in the interview who he would put on a Canadian musical version of Mount Rushmore, ultimately choosing Drake, The Weeknd, Celine Dion, Shania Twain, Shawn Mendes, and himself (obviously) as the artists deserving of such an honour.

In another recent interview, Bieber opened up about his mental health following his 2018 marriage to Hailey. As per People, he revealed that he suffered “a little bit of an emotional breakdown” after the wedding, after releasing that simply getting married wasn’t going to “fix” his problems.

Love Hip Hop? Get the latest Hip Hop news, features, updates and giveaways straight to your inbox Learn more JOIN

For more on this topic, follow the Hip Hop Observer.

Check out Justin Bieber’s full interview below: