Justin Timberlake has revealed he was diagnosed with Lyme disease during his recent ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’.

The pop star shared the diagnosis in a lengthy Instagram post following the conclusion of his tour supporting Everything I Thought It Was. Timberlake emphasised that his disclosure wasn’t seeking sympathy but rather to explain the circumstances affecting his stage presence over the past year.

“If you’ve experienced this disease or know someone who has — then you’re aware: living with this can be relentlessly debilitating, both mentally and physically,” he wrote. The tick-borne illness, which can cause severe fatigue, joint pain, and neurological symptoms, significantly impacted his ability to deliver consistent performances during the tour that began in April 2024.

The Lyme disease diagnosis provides context for numerous issues that arose during the tour. Timberlake had to cancel multiple dates, including a New Jersey show in October due to injury and a London performance in February because of illness. His Columbus, Ohio date was postponed twice – first for bronchitis and laryngitis in October, then for flu in February, marking the final North American show of the tour.

Recent viral footage from his performance in Transylvania, Romania, showed Timberlake appearing to struggle with “Can’t Stop the Feeling”, allowing the crowd to carry most of the vocals.

Additional concerns arose when footage from a Las Vegas concert showed Timberlake with bloodshot eyes, leading to speculation about his condition on stage. His representatives denied allegations of intoxication, though the video resurfaced following his June 2024 DWI arrest.

When first receiving the Lyme disease diagnosis, Timberlake admitted feeling shocked but found relief in understanding his symptoms. “At least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness,” he said.

Despite the physical and mental toll, Timberlake made the decision to continue touring rather than cancel the remaining dates. “I was faced with a personal decision. Stop touring? Or, keep going and figure it out. I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling. I’m so glad I kept going,” he added.